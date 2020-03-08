Carrie Underwood Says She Once Bailed on Husband Mike Fisher to Attend Guns N' Roses Concert

Carrie Underwood has been hard at work promoting her new book, Find Your Path. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, she not only discussed her book, but she also recounted a fun story about the time she "abandoned" her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two kids to go see a Guns 'N Roses concert.

"Our tour wrapped and we were nowhere near Las Vegas. So, naturally, I said let's go to Las Vegas with the band and go see G 'N R [Guns 'N Roses] play 'cause it's kind of a lifelong dream of mine I never thought would happen and couldn't waste that opportunity," she began. "So, I abandoned my husband, abandoned my two children, went to Vegas, saw Guns 'N Roses."

Underwood went on to describe what it was like to finally get to see Guns 'N Roses live and, according to the singer, it was nothing short of amazing.

"Usually when I go to concerts I'm in a box to the side, ya know, which is great, it has its perks, there's usually a bathroom in there and it's kind of awesome. But, you miss the energy of the crowd and because we were in Vegas we were kind of just in there with everybody else," Underwood told Jimmy Fallon. "And it was absolutely incredible because you could feel everybody, everybody screaming, I was screaming. I was like, 'I'm never gonna see none of these people ever again. I'm gonna act like a fool.' And it was amazing."

Underwood didn't just get to see Guns 'N Roses in action, she also got to meet the band, as she went on to tell Fallon. The "Before He Cheats" singer noted that she was nervous about meeting Axl Rose in particular, as she said that he's been a major inspiration to her.

"I do always say, it's hard when you kind of meet your heroes because I do consider him [Rose] to be somebody who kind of taught me how to sing because I just loved how he could do different things with his voice," she said. "And if I meet him and he's not everything I want him to be, but he was."

Underwood's comments on the Tonight Show come after she appeared at the County Radio Seminar in February and spoke about how her time at the Guns 'N Roses concert was "the best night of my life," as Billboard noted.

"I love concerts, I love them so much. When I go now, I’m stuck in a box somewhere and I can’t feel that energy," she said at the time. "[For Guns 'N Roses] we were in the audience and I was losing my mind and I didn’t give a crap what anyone else thought. It was amazing.”