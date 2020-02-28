Carrie Underwood Celebrates Son Isaiah's 5th Birthday With Throwback Photo

Happy birthday to Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's son, Isaiah! The little boy turned 5 years old on Thursday, Feb. 27, which the American Idol alum celebrated by sharing a sweet throwback photo of her oldest son as an infant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 27, 2020 at 6:17pm PST

"He is five today," Underwood posted. "Where did these last five years go? It’s so bittersweet watching your children grow up. You want them to stay little and chubby and cuddly forever but it’s also so much fun seeing them turn into little people! Isaiah, you are funny and smart and such a caring little boy! You already have so much love for God and for all those around you.

"The day I became your mother was the day my life changed forever," she added. "You are five today but you will always be my baby boy...no matter how old you get. Thank you for being you."

Thursday was a big day for the singer. In addition to celebrating Isaiah's birthday, she also found out she was nominated for two ACM Awards, for both Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

“I personally feel like entertainer. It’s everything, right?" Underwood said, via her record label, after her CMA Award nomination in the same category. "So, I feel like people kind of narrow it down to tours, but I feel like there’s so many more components to it. And, you know, I’m blessed and lucky to be nominated, obviously, and fantastic company. It would be amazing, but of course, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want it. (laughs) Sorry boys.”

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, work hard to make sure both Isaiah and his baby brother, Jacob, stay humble in spite of having two famous parents.

"Everywhere we go, other people give my kid things," Underwood said. "And we don't mind the toys. They obviously have toys. But we'll go into their little play area, and I'm like, 'I didn't buy any of this.' Other people do, and it's hard. This isn't the real world. We recognize that, and we know that we have a lot of work to do to make sure our children are humble and hard workers. And we've got to tell people to stop buying them stuff."

The 2020 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring