Nashville Tornado: Vanderbilt Coach Derek Mason Reveals Inspiring Photos of Relief Efforts

Vanderbilt football head coach Derek Mason loves the recovery efforts taking place in Nashville following a devastating tornado that hit the city Tuesday morning. Deciding to help the community rebuild, Mason took to North Nashville to aid those in need, and posted photos of the community's work. He also wrote an inspiring caption above the photos.

Over here off of DB Todd & Underwood, over in North Nashville. It’s humbling and truly amazing to see people out here helping those in need💯❤️ Nashville is #OurCity and there is no nationality out here not represented...this how teamwork makes the dream work💫⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xjpzrkt72L — Derek Mason (@CoachDerekMason) March 4, 2020

The good news for Vanderbilt University is the school didn't get damaged from the tornado. Vanderbilt released a statement once the storm passed and sent a message to the other Nashville citizens who weren't as lucky.

"There is no damage reported to the Vanderbilt campus at this time from the overnight tornadoes," Vanderbilt said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to our neighbors across Nashville affected by this tragedy. We are continuing to assess the storm’s impact and checking in on our students, faculty and staff."

Because Vanderbilt wasn't damaged, the school remained open. However, students, faculty and staff were impacted as some lost their homes because of the storm.

"Our care and concern are with all members of the Vanderbilt family who may have been affected by last night's devastating storms," Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan R. Wente wrote in a statement to the Vanderbilt community. "Our hearts go out to our neighbors across Nashville impacted by this tragedy. The Vanderbilt University campus did not suffer any damage, and the university remains open today."

Mason has been the head coach of the Commodores since 2014 and has yet to have a winning season. While some have been speculating about his future with the team, it was announced in November that Mason will be the team's head coach for the 2020 season.

"Look, this has been a disappointing year, without question. But we are going to focus on root causes," Vanderbilt athletics director Malcolm Turner said to The Tennessean. "We have had 50 years of routine kick-the-can coaching changes without accompanying the fundamental underlying change.

"And out of respect for those who truly support Vanderbilt football and with the focus on building a successful and sustainable football program, this is a cycle that we really need to break."

In 2019, Vanderbilt finished the year with a 3-9 record. In 2018, the Commodores tallied a 6-7 mark, but they qualified to play in the Texas Bowl.