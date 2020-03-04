Nashville Tornado: P.K. Subban, Predators Alum, Reaches out After Storm Wreaks Havoc on Music City

A tornado touched down in Middle Tennessee on Tuesday morning and wreaked havoc in multiple areas. Multiple buildings were destroyed, and there have been 24 reported deaths in the aftermath. The city is still recovering, and one NHL player is attempting to help raise money.

Nashville will always be a place I call home. My❤️ is with @rjosi90 and the whole @predsnhl organization. Condolences to the families who have lost loved 1’s 2Volunteer- go to https://t.co/tuX52H6amm To Donate- Community Foundation of Middle TN at https://t.co/67UdMHII6t pic.twitter.com/xgfmgcIb95 — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) March 4, 2020

P.K. Subban is no longer a member of the Nashville Predators, but he will never forget his time in Music City. He reached out on social media and showed his support for those still residing in the city. Subban also asked his followers to donate what they could.

"Thanks P.K. for your support, you'll always be a Predator to us," one Predators fan wrote on Twitter. Several others chimed in to say that Subban is a "class act" and that they will never forget his contributions to the team.

"Thanks, PK. You'll always have a home in Nashville," another fan added on Twitter.

Subban was traded to the New Jersey Devils on June 22, 2019. The Nashville-based franchise received defensemen Steven Santini and Jeremy Davies, a second-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, and a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Despite losing him to another team, the fans never forgot Subban's 130 points over his three-year stint in Nashville. He was a competitor on the ice, and the fans embraced him from the beginning of his time with the team.

Subban was not the only former NHL player lending a hand in the aftermath of Tuesday's tornado. Former Predators goalie Chris Mason was out in the community on Wednesday, helping cut up fallen trees and clean up debris. He was joined by Predators radio analyst Hal Gill.

Recovery efforts have been ongoing around Middle Tennessee as residents have come together to work in various communities around the area. The Predators have been heavily involved in these efforts, whether they are helping clear debris or providing assistance to those in need.

Bridgestone Arena, the home of the NHL team, opened its doors on Tuesday and provided free pizza for anyone that had been impacted by the tornado. The fans in Nashville have supported the Predators since their first season in 1998, and the team wanted to repay the love following the massive storm.

(Photo Credit: Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)