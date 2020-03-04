Hot Country Knights Announce Debut Album, 'The K Is Silent' out in May

If you are a fan of '90s country music, then the Hot Country Knights have good news for you! The band, fronted by Dierks Bentley (as Doug Douglason), will release their debut album, The K is Silent, out on May 1.

“We were out on the road singing a lot of other people’s hits, and we called them Greatest Hits because by us singing them, it actually made them great,” Douglason quipped in a statement. “But this is a step beyond our Greatest Hits. This is all original material, and it’s the best stuff to come out of Nashville from a man band in several decades.”

The six-man band also shared the news on social media, along with a humorous clip showing a behind-the-scenes look at the making of The K is Silent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Country Knights (@hotcountryknights) on Mar 4, 2020 at 5:31am PST

"Our debut album, which is also our greatest hits album, 'The K Is Silent' is coming your way on May 1!" the group captioned the video.

For Bentley, working with the Hot Country Knights is still tied to his career as a solo artist.

"I'm not really sure where to go after doing Riser, then Black and The Mountain," Bentley told Billboard, speaking about "Pick Her Up," which features Travis Tritt. "These albums all have these great big themes and I have no idea where to go personally, in my own career, but that song I would have cut and put it on my own record. It was such a fun tune. The Knights loved it, so the Knights got it."

The Hot Country Knights will hit the road on their 2020 One Knight Stand Tour on April 7, with a rotating list of opening acts, including Hannah Dasher, Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack and Lainey Wilson.

The K is Silent is produced by Bentley, who co-wrote six of the 10 tracks on the album. '90s country music star Terri Clark also appears on The K is Silent. See a complete track list below, and pre-order the album by visiting the Hot Country Knights' website.

The K is Silent Track List:

1. "Hot Country Knights"

2. "Pick Her Up" (Featuring Travis Tritt)

3. "Asphalt"

4. "Moose Knuckle Shuffle"

5. "Then It Rained"

6. "Wrangler Danger"

7. "Mull It Over"

8. "Kings Of Neon"

9. "You Make It Hard" (Featuring Terri Clark)

10. "The USA Begins With US"

Photo Credit: Courtesy of UMG