Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers and Willie Nelson to Be Subjects of New A&E TV Specials

Country music is heading to your TV! Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers will each be subjects of upcoming TV specials, all airing on the A&E Network. Biography: Dolly will premiere on Sunday, April 12, at 8 p.m. ET, and Biography: Kenny Rogers will debut on Monday, April 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Wille Nelson: An American Outlaw, a tribute concert, will premiere on Monday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

Biography: Dolly delves into Parton's humble beginnings, following her career through her decades of success. In addition to interviews with celebrities like Chris Stapleton, Lily Tomlin, Kylie Minogue, Jane Fonda and more, discussing Parton's life and career, the documentary also shares exclusive interviews with Parton, from various parts of her career.

"I wanted to be seen, I wanted to be recognized," Parton said in a clip shared on YouTube. "I wanted to be a star ... I know I look artificial, but I might surprise you. I’m totally real inside."

Rogers' special also follows his path from childhood and on, including his time with his band, First Edition, before launching his own solo career, as well as his star-studded farewell All In for the Gambler farewell concert, held in 2017. Parton, Stapleton, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Jamey Johnson and Lionel Richie, plus more, all appear to discuss the country music icon.

Stapleton, George Strait, Jimmy Buffett, Dave Matthews, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jack Johnson, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Norah Jones and The Little Willies all appear in Willie Nelson: American Outlaw, as part of a tribute concert held in Nashville in his honor. In addition, the TV special will show never before seen footage of concerts, as well as highlighting some of his more than 200 albums released over more than 70 years.

Parton will also be the subject of a one-day documentary, focusing on her philanthropic Imagination Library. The film, The Library That Dolly Built, will only be in theaters on April 2.

“Of all the things I’ve done in my life, this is one of the most precious things,” Parton said in a clip of the documentary, which was shared on YouTube, adding “If you are lucky and fortunate enough to be in a position to help, you should help."

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond