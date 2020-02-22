Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye Marries Josh Kerr

Both members of Maddie & Tae are now officially married after Taylor Dye tied the knot with songwriter Josh Kerr in Nashville, Tenneessee on Friday. Entertainment Tonight reports the couple had an "intimate ceremony" with friends and family in attendance. Dye wore a long-sleeve backless gown accented with a tulle train for the nuptials.

Dye and Kerr began dating in 2018 and shared the news of their engagement in September 2019.

"can't wait to love you forever Joshua Peter Kerr," Dye captioned a series of photos of the proposal, which saw Kerr get down on one knee on a front porch. "WE'RE ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tae of maddie & tae (@taylordye) on Sep 3, 2019 at 7:49am PDT

"bought the house. got the ring. asked her dad. got the girl. forever started Sept 2nd. I love you @taylordye," Kerr captioned his own photos, which included a closeup of Dye's emerald-cut diamond ring.

In December, Dye wished Kerr a Happy Birthday with the sweet photo of the couple at a party.

"loving you is the best journey God has ever allowed me to walk," she wrote. "it's a Sunday stroll with a breathtaking view. everyday. you are my person for life. Happy Birthday lover boy."

The couple met through songwriting, and Dye told The Boot that they were friends and collaborators first. Kerr helped write Maddie & Tae's song "Bathroom Floor," which appears on their 2019 EP, Everywhere I'm Goin'.

"Honestly, I was not sure how it was gonna go. I had been in relationships before where they were also in music and I didn't want anything to cross. I was like, 'You do your thing and I'm gonna do mine,'" Dye recalled. "But with Josh, it was effortless. I think the reason is because we started writing before we were ever in a relationship or even thought of that.

"The writing relationship was there, and then came the real relationship," she said. "It just feels natural."

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer