Lindsey Lagestee, Dixie Crush Singer and Founder, Dead at 25

Lindsey Lagestee, singer and founder of country music cover band Dixie Crush, has died at the age of 25. According to the band's Facebook page, the musician passed after being struck by a car on the way to a performance with the group in Chicago.

"Some of you may have already heard the terrible news, but it is with the heaviest of hearts, we sadly share that Lindsey Renee passed away on Monday due to complications from the accident last Friday," the band's Facebook statement read. "Our hearts are broken over this senseless tragedy."

Lagestee was left in the ICU over the weekend before her passing on Monday. Fellow Dixie Crush bandmember Jim Nonneman added that the young singer was struck by a car on her way to the Chicago club the band was playing at according to Taste of Country.

"She had just parked a couple of blocks down from the club we were scheduled to play," he told the outlet. "She exited her pickup truck and was making her way to the venue when she was struck by a car."

This is developing...