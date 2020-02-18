Jason Aldean Vows He Will Never Move Again After New House Is Finished

While Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean live in Kane Brown's home, they are eagerly awaiting the completion of their massive new mansion. The couple has been sharing the progress of their new home on social media, which boasts a 60-foot water slide, a bowling alley and a two-story closet for Brittany. The house might seem like a lot for the Aldeans, but its size and amenities were partly made possible due to the fact that Aldean says this is the last house he will ever own.

"We don't ever plan on moving again," Aldean shared as part of a Q&A session posted on YouTube. "We'd much rather build exactly what we want, than turn around in five years and wish we'd done this or that. Plus, I know all these kids are gonna start bringing their own families there at some point."

"Plus, he has a really big family, and we always entertain," Brittany interjected.

"Everything's always at our house," continued the singer. "Thanksgiving, Christmas, everything."

The Aldeans love to host parties at their house, which they do quite frequently. They also kept in mind the two children they share together, Memphis and Navy, as well as Aldean's older girls, Keeley and Kendyl, from his first marriage.

"We have a lot of things tailored to the children," Brittany said. "There are four in our house, so it is a lot. That alone, there's five bedrooms, and then you need a guest room. And he needed a bowling alley."

The new home might cost a small fortune, but Brittany believes they are worth the high price.

"He works hard and so do I," she maintained. "It's our dream home."

Aldean previously opened up about the house, which is expected to be finished this spring, and why they are taking their time in making sure everything is just right.

"It's getting there," Aldean told PopCulture.com. "We've been working on it for about two years and we finally are moving in in mid-May. We got it set up. This is going to be our forever home. We put everything we had into this, and making sure it was something really cool, that we love living in."

Aldean, who also owns a home in Florida, won't spend as much time supervising the construction of the new house as he would probably like, since he is spending most of 2020 on his We Back Tour. Find dates at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / David Becker