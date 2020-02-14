Miranda Lambert Posts New Photo With Husband Brendan McLoughlin for Valentine's Day

With a little more than a year of marriage under their belt, Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin seem happier than ever! The "Bluebird" singer shared a sweet photo of the couple on social media, captioning it simply, "Happy [heart] day!"

Lambert went public with their wedding only a few days after Valentine's Day last year, revealing she had tied the knot with McLoughlin in a secret ceremony.

"In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news," Lambert posted at the time. "I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for.... me."

Lambert released Wildcard, her latest album, after marrying McLoughlin, which is largely why the record is much more upbeat than some of her previous ones, especially her former The Weight of These Wings.

"My truth is a lot happier," Lambert admitted to AZ Central. "And I'm hoping that's also encouraging people that have gone through something hard or are going through something hard and painful. Like, look, I'm smiling again. You will live. It actually all does come out in the wash."

Lambert's decision to keep her marriage with McLoughlin a secret for as long as possible was a calculated one, thanks to her former marriage with fellow celebrity Blake Shelton.

“I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce,” Lambert told PEOPLE. “I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could.”

Lambert and McLoughlin met while she was performing, as part of the Pistol Annies, on Good Morning America, and he was working in his regular job as a New York City police officer. While their worlds couldn't be more different, Lambert says her husband has taken her celebrity status in stride.

“To pull him into that world, I was like, ‘I’m sorry, this might be a shock,’” Lambert said. “He just takes it like a champ. He’s better at it than I am.”

