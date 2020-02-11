Sam Hunt Reveals Track List for Upcoming 'Southside' Album

We now know what songs will be on Sam Hunt's upcoming sophomore album! Hunt just revealed the track list for Southside, which will be released on April 3. The 12-track record includes his current single, "Kinfolks," as well as his newly-dropped songs, "Sinning With You" and "Hard to Forget." Southside also includes Hunt's mega-hit, "Body Like a Back Road" and his former single, "Downtown's Dead."

"I feel like it's important that we break down some walls and barriers when it comes to social groups we align ourselves with, and also the music we listen to," Hunt told Rolling Stone, speaking of his new record. "I've never wanted to not include a reference [to classic country] because the group that I belong to thinks it doesn't fit. The less we genre the music, the less we genre ourselves as people."

The new record comes in the middle of a challenging time for Hunt, as he waits for his trial from his DUI arrest, which occurred in November. The 35-year-old originally had a court date scheduled for Jan. 17, before Hunt decided, likely at the advice of his legal team, not to show up for his scheduled appearance, which means the case goes to trial on March 17, in front of Nashville judge William Higgins.

Hunt was arrested after he was found driving the wrong way down a street in Nashville. A subsequent test showed his blood alcohol limit was at .173, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

"Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville," Hunt said in a statement he posted on social media. "It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again."

See the Southside track list below. Hunt will kick off his Southside Summer Tour on May 28, with Kip Moore, Travis Denning and ERNEST serving as his opening acts. Find dates and pre-order information for Southside, by visiting Hunt's website.

Southside Track List:

1. 2016

2. Hard to Forget

3. Kinfolks

4. Young Once

5. Body Like a Backroad

6. That Ain’t Beautiful

7. Let It Down

8. Downtown’s Dead

9. Nothing Lasts Forever

10. Sinning With You

11. Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s

12. Drinkin’ Too Much

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter