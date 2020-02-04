Maddie & Tae Announce Sophomore 'The Way It Feels' Album

New music is coming from Maddie & Tae! The duo, made up of Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye, just announced their sophomore album, The Way It Feels, will be released on April 10, marking their first full-length record on Big Machine.

“It has been four years since we’ve released an album. For us, this is a lot more than just an album release,” Marlow said in a statement. “This sophomore album will always be a reminder that no matter the setbacks and struggles, we will come out stronger and better. We are so proud of this 15-song story. We wrote these songs during the most vulnerable times and our hope is that people hear that and connect.”

“The Way it Feels is finally here!” added Dye. “These songs will always represent something so beautiful and spiritual to us. And hopefully, it will represent something similar to people who listen.”

The pair also opened up about the new record on social media, and the length of time between their freshman Start Here album and now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddie & Tae (@maddieandtae) on Feb 4, 2020 at 7:06am PST

"Four and a half years," Dye said in a video shared on social media. "It's been four and a half years since we have released an album. Every day in between has been filled with wearing our hearts on our sleeve, and feeling shattered, and then learning how much stronger we actually are than we give ourselves credit for."

"This album is not just an album for me," continued Marlow. "For the rest of my life, this project will be a little reminder of a moment in time where we got our a––es kicked over and over again, and still managed to prevail. There's a lot to this story that you don't know yet, and we're so ready to tell it."

Dye's future husband, Josh Kerr, co-wrote three of the songs on The Way It Feels, including "Lay Here With Me," their duet with Dierks Bentley. Find a complete list of songs below. The Way It Feels is currently available for pre-order via their website.

The Way It Feels Track List:

1. "Everywhere I'm Goin’” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Thompson, Jimmy Robbins)

2. "Bathroom Floor” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Kerr)

3. "My Man” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Dave Barnes, Jordan Reynolds)

4. "Tourist In This Town” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Barry Dean, Jimmy Robbins)

5. "Drunk Or Lonely” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Deric Ruttan, Forrest Whitehead)

6. "One Heart To Another” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)

7. "Trying On Rings” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins)

8. "Write A Book” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Laura Veltz, Josh Kerr)

9. "Water In His Wine Glass” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite)

10. "Ain't There Yet” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Dave Barnes, Ben West)

11. "Lay Here With Me” (feat. Dierks Bentley) (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Kerr, Dave Barnes)

12. "Friends Don’t" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite, Justin Ebach)

13. "Die From A Broken Heart" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)

14. "I Don't Need To Know" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Adam Hambrick)

15. "New Dog Old Tricks" (Laura Veltz, Jesse Frasure, Emily Weisband)

Photo Credit: Getty / Gary Gershoff