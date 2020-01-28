Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Says 'Our Hearts Are in Pieces' After Kobe Bryant's Death

Fans of Kobe Bryant — including Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean— are continuing to speak out following his sudden death in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26. The mother of two posted a touching tribute to Bryant on social media, sharing a photo of Bryant with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who also was killed when the helicopter crashed. Nine people were on board the helicopter, and there were not any survivors.

"So many feelings, yet I can’t find the words to say...Our hearts are in pieces," Brittany wrote.

Brittany's husband also spoke out about Bryant's death, sharing a photo of a signed jersey given to him by the late basketball star.

"So sad to hear about the passing of [Kobe Bryant] and his daughter today," Jason Aldean wrote. "I literally am sick to my stomach. Always loved watching him play. Definitely one of the greatest of all time. Our sincere condolences go out to his wife, family and the families of all who were on board and lost their lives. I will forever treasure this jersey he signed for me a couple years ago."

Aldean will likely find a place to hang the jersey when he is in his new home. After moving out of their former home last year, and temporarily living in a house owned by Kane Brown, the Aldeans will finally move into what Aldean calls their "forever home" later this year.

"It's getting there," Aldean told PopCulture.com of the progress of their massive new house. "We've been working on it for about two years and we finally are moving in in mid-May. We got it set up. This is going to be our forever home. We put everything we had into this, and making sure it was something really cool, that we love living in."

Aldean will kick off his We Back Tour on Jan. 30, with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green serving as his opening acts. The summer leg will begin in July, where Aldean will be joined by Brett Young and Mitchell Tenpenny. Find dates at JasonAldean.com.

