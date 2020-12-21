Zooey Deschanel Twins as Katy Perry Lookalike in New 'Not the End of the World' Music Video

✖

Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry are leaning into comments about their similar appearance in the singer's new music video for her song "Not the End of the World" from her latest album, Smile. Deschanel stars in the video, which only features a brief cameo from Perry, seen pushing daughter Daisy in a stroller, but centers around an intergalactic mix-up on the part of aliens who happen to be massive fans of the pop star.

The New Girl actress' resemblance to Perry ends up getting her accidentally abducted by some careless alien Katy Cats, where she is informed that she's been saved from the inevitable destruction of earth in order to perform for them on their spaceship. While Deschanel tries not to blow her cover with the aliens, she tries to perfect her Perry impression, complete with blue wig and some of her signature gestures. In the end, the HGTV star manages to save the earth by unplugging the internet, stopping the doomsday countdown and foiling the aliens' plan.

Perry shared on her Instagram after the video's premiere that she and Deschanel would be going live at 10 a.m. PT to discuss collaborating for the video before a group meditation led for the great conjunction, which is when is a conjunction of the planets Jupiter and Saturn when the planets appear closest together in the sky. "Even if we can’t [unplug] the internet, we can reset our minds!" she noted.

The video was a hit for fans, who took to the YouTube comments to gush over Perry's latest endeavor. "Katy has been a nerd, a princess, an Egyptian, an alien, an old woman, a jungle girl, a basketball player, a salad, a bride, a solider, something related to French revolution, a robot, a clown, a gamer and now she's not even herself. We stan a barbie/multi package queen," one person wrote of her past music videos. Another said of Deschanel's role, "Omg I’ve always said she looks like Katy." A third chimed in, "THIS VIDEO INDEED JUST SAVE THE EARTH (and 2020)."

Perry had good reason to call in a stand-in for this video, having just welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August, just two months before returning to set for American Idol, set to premiere on ABC Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. "I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there," Perry told Entertainment Tonight of returning to work, praising Bloom for his skills as a father. "I've seen the Bjorn on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good," she said of the actor, who also shares son Flynn, 9, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.