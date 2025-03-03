Oscars Host Conan O’Brien Takes Dig at Netflix for Repeated Price Increases

Oscars host Conan O’Brien had plenty of opinions in his opening monologue of this year’s Academy Awards. He took shots at The Brutalist‘s length, Karla Sofía Gascón’s racist tweets, and Dune: Part Two‘s confusing nature. But his harshest barbs were directed at Netflix.

Play video

“Netflix leads studios with an impressive eighteen… price increases,” O’Brien said, to many laughs from the audience. Netflix recently raised prices, again, after raising prices in 2023.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Netflix did, indeed, garner 18 nominations at this year’s Oscars. 13 of them were for Emilia Pérez, the most nominated film of the year. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl was nominated for Best Animated Film. Maria, Pablo Larraín’s gorgeous film about the opera diva of the 20th century, was nominated for Best Cinematography. The Six Triple Eight was nominated for Original Song, The Only Girl in the Orchestra was nominated for Documentary Short Film, and Anuja was nominated for Live Action Short Film.

The Oscars aired Sunday night on ABC.