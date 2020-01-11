‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Admits Relationship With Zooey Deschanel Is His First ‘Romantic’ and ‘Creative’ One

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott cannot stop gushing about his relationship with actress and singer Zooey Deschanel. During a stop on Tamron Hall‘s talkshow Friday, the 41-year-old HGTV star called their relationship the first “romantic” and “creative” one he has had. The couple have been dating since last fall, after meeting last summer while filming a Carpool Karaoke special with siblings Drew Scott and Emily Deschanel.

“This is somebody who I absolutely love and adore inside,” Scott told Hall. “And it’s the first time… I’ve never been in a – cause I’m a romantic guy, I love doing romantic, creative things – it’s the very first time I’ve ever been in a relationship where somebody returns that to me.”

Scott told Hall that the relationship was “very, very unexpected” for both of them and they have already developed a communication style so everything “jives with us.”

“It was exciting for me to realize that all of a sudden I’m on this new path with somebody who… I know she’s an amazing mother, she has two beautiful kids,” Scott said, referring to Deschanel’s children. “And so I think, for me, all of a sudden I’m like, ‘Wow, I don’t have to go this road alone.”

Hall also asked Scott about his plans to adopt a child if he was not married by the time he turned 45. He was going to stick to those plans until he met Deschanel.

“I was not in a rush to be in a bad relationship, so I wanted to be with the right person,” he said. “Otherwise, I was very confident in being a single dad, to raise somebody, because I think I would be a great dad.”

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Scott said the two felt “chemistry right away” when they first met.

“We literally make each other laugh nonstop,” he told the magazine. “I have never been in a relationship where my partner is as romantic as, if not more romantic than, I am. I’m usually the one who carries the romantic load.”

“People keep saying to me, ‘Jonathan, you feel so alive!’ I’m like, ‘Was I a dud before?’ What happened?” Scott joked in a Today interview. “I will admit, she brings out the best in me and she makes me wanna be the best version of myself.”

Scott and Deschanel began dating a week after she announced the end of her marriage to Jacob Pechenik, who filed for divorce in October. Deschanel and Pechenik share two children, Elise Otter, 4, and Charlie Wolf, 3.

