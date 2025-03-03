A political message was spotted on the bottom of Kayo Shekoni’s shoes while she was attending the 2025 Oscars, making it clear exactly where she stands.

The Swedish singer/actress, known for her work in the ’90s group Le Click, appeared on the red carpet wearing black shoes with the words “Free Congo” twice on the bottom, seemingly advocating for peace in the African country amid political violence.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kayo Shekoni, shoe detail, attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)



According to Forbes, violent militias have disrupted Congo, triggering the use of “All Eyes on Congo” on multiple social media platforms, which brings awareness to the decades-long conflict that has left millions dead and displaced millions of people.

Shekoni was among the celebrities who publicly shared their political opinion at the 2025 Oscars.

Conclave writer Peter Straughan wore a Ukrainian flag pin on his tuxedo, signaling his support for Ukraine amid its long-running war with Russia.

“Just to say, let’s not turn our backs on Ukraine,” he explained about the pin to Variety.

Guy Pearce also wore a “FREE PALESTINE” pin that featured a white dove and gold branches.

“It’s the least we can do,” Pearce said about the pin. “I’m just always on the case of trying to recognize Palestine and it having as much support as it possibly can because it’s what it absolutely needs.”