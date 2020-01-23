Zooey Deschanel Shares Candid Photo of Birthday Celebration With ‘Property Brothers’ Boyfriend Jonathan Scott

Zoeey Deschanel and boyfriend, Jonathan Scott channeled their inner-’80s during the New Girl star’s 40th birthday celebration alongside their family and friends. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday to share a candid photo of the two love birds’ costumes, it’s clear to see the 500 Days of Summer star and Scott had a lot of fun.

View this post on Instagram

“Back when [Jonathan] was on Miami Vice and I was on Dynasty and we met doing Battle of the Network Stars. That was cool,” she wrote in the caption.

“I’m noticing you’re clinching onto that candy a lil more than me…I’m sweet?!?” Scott replied. His brother, Drew Scott, also posted some of his own photos from the evening along with his wife, Linda Phan.

“Thanks to Zooey for being born in the 80s!” Drew wrote on his Instagram post. “To mom and dad for setting the bar high. To [J.D.’s wife Annalee Belle] for making our hair big and spandex extra tight and to Jonathan and a Emily for putting it all together. And to my dance partner for life. … I now need a chiro session.”

The relationship between Deschanel and Scott came as an unexpected one to the Property Brothers star after they met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series. He recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the two’s spark and their ever-growing love.

“I mean right now we’re just reveling in the fact that we love each other madly and we’re still discovering each other,” he explained. “It’s the most incredible relationship ever, so we’re content in that. I’ve never experienced [this] before in my life.”

He went on in that same interview to detail how the producers of Carpool Karaoke had to do a little more editing than expecting because of all the flirting going on between the two.

“The producers came back and said that I was flirting so bad that they had to edit down the cut, so when you watch Carpool Karaoke, it looks like she’s a little more [flirty] but apparently if you watch the full cut, it would be me,” he shared. “I’m smoother in my head than I am in real life.”

View this post on Instagram

Previously, Scott sat down with Tamron Hall where he talked more about their bond and how it’s the first time ever that he has found someone just as romantic as him, adding that, “this is somebody who I absolutely love and adore inside.”