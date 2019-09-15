Zooey Deschanel Dating ‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Days After Split From Husband

New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel was spotted dating Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, days after announcing her split from husband Jacob Pechenik. Deschanel and the movie producer were married for four years and share two children. The actress recently filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke with Scott, his brother Drew Scott and her sister Emily Deschanel.

Hollywood Life published photos of Scott, 41, and Deschanel, 39, arriving at Little Dom’s restaurant in Silver Lake, California. They held hands and both sported smiles from ear to ear.

“Zooey and Jonathan kept looking at each other and smiling and sat closely, cuddling constantly throughout their meal. They looked very happy and casual,” an insider told the site. “They seemed giddy about one another and held hands as they arrived and whispered to each other often. It was really sweet.”

The witness said the couple sat next to each other at a booth near a window.

Scott and Deschanel hit it off after filming their Carpool Karaoke segment last week. The source said the couple “started out as friends” before they went out on a few dates.

“They seem to like each other a lot and Jonathan travels a lot, but they see one another when they can,” the Hollywood Life source explained. “They both seem pretty happy and into it so far. It’s still very, very new. She’s been separated for several months from Jacob. She’s just very private. It’s still very new and she wasn’t really looking to date, but she and Jonathan hit it off unexpectedly.”

A PEOPLE source also described the relationship as “new, but they are having a lot of fun together.”

Deschanel and Pechenik announced their split on Sept. 6. The couple are parents to Elsie, 4, and Charlie, 2. They married in June 2015.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” the couple said. “We remain committed to our business, our values, and most of all, our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

This was Deschanel’s second marriage. She was previously married to Death Cab for Cutie musician Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012.

Scott was married to Kelsey Ully from 2007 to 2010. He dated Jacinta Kuznetsov from 2015 until 2018. In an interview with PEOPLE in May, he said he planned to have children before he turns 45, even if he is not in a relationship.

“I’ve dated a lot in my life, and I’ve dated every kind of person you can imagine,” he said at the time. “I just want to be around people who bring energy and when you walk away you feel good about yourself and good about them. That’s it. The other people, I don’t need them.”

