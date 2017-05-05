Zoe Saldana ‘Shocked’ When Britney Spears Revealed Her Pregnancy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Zoe Saldana explained that she was “shocked” when Britney Spears accidentally spilled the beans about her being pregnant with twins back in 2014.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night, the 38-year-old actress dished on how her Crossroads co-star accidentally outed the news that she was expecting at the time.

“We were on the same flight from L.A. to New York and we just talked for the duration of the flight,” Saldana said. “She has two boys, I was having twins — and we had a beautiful talk. And I forgot — it never even occurred to me to not to say anything. We weren’t trying to hide it, we were just trying to be discreet.”

Days after the flight, the “Toxic” singer spoke to Entertainment Tonight to address the possibility of doing another film with Saldana.

Unaware that Zoe Saldana wasn’t ready to reveal her big news, Spears said: “Who knows? That’s a very good idea. But she’s pregnant with twins right now. So I’m sure she’s got a huge future ahead of her.”

Even though the Avatar alum wasn’t exactly ready to go public with her pregnancy reveal, she doesn’t harbor any irritation or anger towards Spears.

“The way that it happened was so innocent that I never even thought of holding her accountable for anything,” Saldana said. “She was just being Britney. I love her — I don’t mean that in a negative way, I mean that in the way that she lives her life in such truth.”

“I was shocked because we weren’t ready to sort of share that. But it was Britney, so it’s okay,” she said.

Zoe Saldana and her Italian artist husband, Marco Perego, now have three children. They have 2-year-old twin boys named Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio and their son Zen, whose birth was announced back in February, according to People.

Saldana concluded by saying that she has not seen Britney Spears since that flight back in 2014.

“But I’m pretty sure we will,” Saldana said. “We will.”

