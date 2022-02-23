Zoe Bethel’s Cause of Death Revealed, Family Responds to Speculation

The family of Zoe Sozo Bethel, an Alabama pageant queen and conservative commentator, pushed back against speculation that the 27-year-old took her own life. Bethel was in a coma for eight days after suffering brain injuries caused by a fall from her Miami condo. The Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021 title holder died on Friday, her family announced Sunday.

In a statement to The Daily Mail on Tuesday, Bethel’s family said she was a “devout believer in Jesus” and a “proud conservative” who would not take her own life. The statement came the same day the Miami Police Department issued its own new statement that Bethel’s death was being considered a “tragic accident” and foul play was ruled out.

“She was growing and becoming more successful each year of her life, and she was only just beginning. And if she had a choice, she would still be here with us today,” Bethel’s family told The Daily Mail. “As is common with any death that is not due to natural causes, law enforcement will conduct an investigation into the cause of death. Thus, the investigation into the cause of Zoe’s death is part of the normal protocol for law enforcement, and is still open and pending.”

On Tuesday, Miami police said they responded to a “call of a possible suicide attempt” just after midnight on the morning of Feb. 11. The victim, later identified as Bethel, fell out of a third-floor window. She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries on Friday at 5:25 a.m. The coroner listed “blunt force trauma” as the cause of death and “accidental” as the manner of death.

Bethel’s family told her followers on Instagram about the accident on Feb. 16. It caused “severe damage to her brain/brainstem” and left Bethel in a coma. Her doctors told her family the damage “cannot be repaired” and she “may not have much time left.” Her family also launched a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses since Bethel did not have medical insurance and to support Bethel’s daughter. So far, $46,300 has already been raised.

“On February 18th, 2022, the world lost a queen. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel. She was a light in this world and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman,” the Miss Alabama America organization posted on Instagram. “Rest in grace and love, sweet one.”

