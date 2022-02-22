Zoe Bethel, Miss Alabama, Dies in Wake of Accident

Zoe Sozo Bethel, who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, has died. The 27-year-old Alabama pageant queen and conservative commentator passed away on the morning of Friday, Feb. 18, eight days after she suffered injuries from an undisclosed accident, her family announced in a Sunday Instagram post. In the post, which was shared alongside a gallery of pictures and videos of Bethel, her family shared that Bethel “passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries.”

Bethel’s family wrote that the 27-year-old “touched the hearts of many people” and was “actively” involved in several organizations. In addition to being the current Miss Alabama for America Strong, her family shared that Bethel was also a political commentator for Right Side Broadcasting Network, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University’s Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas.” Her family went on to for “effectual and fervent prayers” and privacy as they mourn Bethel’s passing.

Bethel’s family did not release further details regarding her death, though in a post last week, they shared that the pageant queen “sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem” in a Thursday, Feb. 10 accident. Bethel was said to be in a coma, with her family sharing at the time, “The doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left.” Her family did not specify what kind of accident Bethel was involved in. They added in the post that they were “praying for God’s will to be done, regardless of what that may look like. This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family.”

Following the tragic Sunday update, Turning Point USA honored Bethel in a tweet, which included a touching video. The group said they were “honored to have known” Bethel, whom they called “a pillar in the Conservative movement, always moving with grace and wisdom. She has inspired many, and her legacy will continue to touch the hearts of people everywhere.” Grace Saldana, editor-in-chief of RSBN, also paid tribute to Bethel, writing online, “Besides the fact that she was always incredibly stunning, I’ll always remember how convicted Zoe was in her faith in God, how dedicated she was to her beliefs in protecting life, and how much she cared for others. May she rest in peace.”

Amid her passing and the outpouring of support they have received, Bethel’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover her medical bills and funeral expenses and also provide resources for Bethel’s daughter. The page has raised more than 45,000 of its $50,000 goal. Bethel’s family said details about Bethe’s burial arrangements will be released at a later time.