Zendaya Drops Company Producing Her Clothing Line After Customer Complaints

Actress and singer Zendaya has announced that she has dropped the company manufacturing her clothing line after hearing an overwhelming number of customer complaints.

The actress took to Instagram to reveal her decision, creating a post that read, “I have learned that some orders for Daya by Zendaya have not been fulfilled and that complaints to the customer service representatives have gone unanswered.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I take these matters very seriously and value my fans who have supported DxZ,” she added. “I am no longer affiliated with the company that was operating DxZ but I will personally ensure that each and every outstanding order and issue is resolved.”

“I apologize for any frustration that my fans have experienced and promise that my team and I will be sorting this all out in the coming days,” Zendaya’s message concluded.

She also proved a caption that let any dissatisfied customers know that they can “contact dayaxzendaya@gmail.com with any concerns or questions.”

Over on Twitter, the customer complaints she alluded to have been prominent, with jilted buyers firing off things like, “I ordered from [Daya by Zendaya] on November 23rd and have yet received a tracking number and I’m scared,” and “Ordered my [Daya by Zendaya] order a month ago. Still nothing has shipped.”

Another customer tweeted to the Daya by Zendaya account directly, lamenting that they “ordered on the 23rd of November and still haven’t received any shipping info.”

“I have sent numerous emails and got no response,” the customer added. “I have been patient but now it’s getting ridiculous and I’m quite upset. What’s happening guys I really would love my order?”

Even after Zendaya’s message was shared to Twitter, someone else who had trouble with an order shot back, “I just received an email that my order was cancelled as per my request and what I requested was for an update on my order. I want to receive these items.”

“I have waited long enough for these to ship and would like to receive what I ordered,” the tweet concluded.