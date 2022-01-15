Zelda Williams Posts Important Message in Wake of Bob Saget’s Death at 65

The news about Bob Saget’s death on Sunday quickly spread online, with people falling in to share their thoughts and memories of the Full House star. But one voice was quick to share a helpful bit of cautionary advice for those looking to support those in mourning.

Zelda Williams, daughter of the late Robin Williams, prefaced her tribute to Saget, asking fans to be mindful of the situation. “While outpouring love in memory of Bob Saget today, please try to be mindful of the mourning, and privacy, of his loved ones,” Williams wrote. “Don’t bombard them if they have socials. Don’t consume clickbait media that may have invaded their privacy or violated their safety. They’re human.”

“It’s always disheartening when we lose entertainers that touched us thru their work, often doubly so when they were universally known for being kind, caring and funny,” Williams continued. “RIP to Bob Saget, and my heart goes out to all who knew and loved him.”

Saget died suddenly in Orlando, Florida, after performing a stand-up show on Saturday. Many quickly flooded online to share their thoughts on Saget and honor his career, especially his time on Full House.

For Williams, grief and mourning have become topics to always remain mindful about, even a decade after the initial loss. Like Saget, fans loved Robin Williams, and the reaction to his passing required some extra coping to navigate it for his loved ones.

“Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss,” she wrote on the seven-year-anniversary of her father’s passing. “New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting. We’re not alone.”

But Williams has also had to reach out and urge fans to pull back on their posts and sharing, showing that coping with loss is a constant struggle that never truly ends. “Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it… please, stop sending me the ‘test footage,’” Zelda asked fans in reference to a viral video of an actor playing her father. “I’ve seen it. Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn’t against him, but y’all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird.” Williams did appreciate fans who shared photos of their pets, but the situation highlights just why Williams decided to speak out.