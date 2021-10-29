Zayn Malik Reportedly Dropped by Record Label Amid Gigi Hadid Allegations and Breakup

Zayn Malik has allegedly been dropped by his U.S. record label RCA In the wake of the assault allegations made against him by Yolanda Hadid. Those close to the singer fear that he is smoking “extremely strong” cannabis, and while the recent scandal was the final straw, this decision has been coming for a while. “A lot of people have tried desperately to get Zayn’s life and career back on track, but nothing has worked,” a senior music source told The Sun on Thursday.

“So many people who have worked with him have just given up,” the source continued. “He’s almost impossible to control or guide. A while ago his label quietly decided it was the end of the line for their relationship, and now this.” Malik left the boy band One Direction in 2015 and his first solo album, Mind Of Mine, was a hit. However, his third album, ironically titled Nobody Is Listening, was a major flop in 2021.

Malik is facing four criminal charges of harassment after allegedly grabbing ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda and shoving her “into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain,” according to a police report. The singer “adamantly” denied anything physical happened between him and Yolanda and he reportedly pleaded no contest to the charges on Wednesday.

Police were called to his and Gigi’s Pennsylvania home on Sept. 29, where Malik called Yolanda a “f—ing Dutch slut” and told her to “stay away from [my] f—ing daughter,” according to the police report. He reportedly yelled at her, “the f—ing sperm that came out of [my] f—ing c—” and engaged in “continuous cursing.”

Of the four harassment charges, one involves Gigi. The supermodel was out of town during the alleged incident between Malik and Yolanda but may have been on the phone with one of them at one point. The former One Direction member is accused of screaming “strap on some f-ing balls and defend your partner against your f—ing mother in my house.” Security guard John McMahon reportedly tried to fight Malik, to which Malik yelled, “Get the f— out of my f—ing house, copper.” One of the three other harassment charges stems from that altercation.

Following Malik’s plea of no contest, he was fined and is on probation for one year. He must complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program. If he meets all conditions and has no other violations, a judge may terminate his probation at the six-month point. Malik has also been ordered to avoid contact with Yolanda and McMahon.

Malik addressed the situation in a statement Thursday night. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” he said. “In an effort to protect that space for [my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” Malik continued. “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing and for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.” A representative for Gigi told PEOPLE, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”