Gigi Hadid Arrested in Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid has been arrested while on vacation in the Cayman Islands. E! News reports that the model was taken into custody on July 10. Hadid and her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy were both arrested after a Customs and Border Control Officer discovered marijuana in their luggage.

Per local news outlet Cayman Marlroad: "Both female passengers were arrested on suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja. They were both taken to the Prisoner Detention Center for processing and subsequently released on bail pending a ruling on the case by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions." Two days later, on July 12, Hadid and McCarthy "appeared in Summary Court and were charged. They pleaded guilty and were each fined $1,000.00, and no conviction was recorded."

In a statement to E! News, a rep for Hadid explained the situation. "Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license," they said. "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

Ahead of the news about her arrest, Hadid's ex Zayn Malik sat down for an interview on the Caller Her Daddy podcast to discuss his life and career. Among the topics of conversation were Malik and Hadid's ability to co-parent the two-year-old daughter they share. "That time I have with her is so important because I feel like she's grown up so fast," malik told host Alex Cooper. "When I'm with her, I don't work. I just spend a full day with her doing the things that she wants to do, like painting, Play-Doh, this, that, go to the park, go to the theme park, go to the zoo, like we just have fun."

Additionally, Malik also offered some insight into the reports that physically assaulted Hadid's mother, Yolanda. "I just didn't want to bring attention to anything," Malik stated, then adding that he wasn't "trying to get into a negative back and forth" with Yolanda, or "any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that. There was no point." He added, "I believe I dealt with it in the best way, an amicable, respectful way, and that's all that needs to be said." In October 2021, Malik entered a no-contest plea to four charges of harassment against Yolanda. He was sentenced to 360 days of probation and anger management and domestic violence programs.