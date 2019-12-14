Harry Styles Brings out Stevie Nicks, Sings One Direction Classic

For his joint album release party and superfan affair, Harry Styles entertained the crowd with more than the hits from his album Fine Line. According to Variety, the singer also sang a One Direction classic and engaged in a duet with legend Stevie Nicks.

To celebrate the release of his album, Fine Line (released on Dec. 13), Styles threw one very memorable party at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The singer, who donned a pink top and high-waist white slacks held up with suspenders, performed many of the songs from his new album for the first time live. Variety noted that “Golden” and “She,” in particular, were clear standouts at the event.

He didn’t just perform his solo hits, though. Styles got into the holiday spirit with a rendition of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime.” Additionally, he delighted fans everywhere with an upbeat version of the popular One Direction track, “What Makes You Beautiful.”

One of the more surprising moments from the event came when Nicks joined him onstage to perform a duet of her own classic, “Landslide.” Variety also noted that Nicks’ Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Mick Fleetwood, was in the audience to catch the performance.

In case you’re wondering how that duet came to be, Styles and Nicks have been close for quite some time. According to Vulture, their friendship dates back to April 2015, when the first met. At the time, Styles met Nicks backstage during one of Fleetwood Mac’s concerts in London. Coincidentally, their initial meeting happened on Nicks’ birthday. In an incredibly classy move, Styles even brought her a cake to celebrate.

In May 2017, Nicks recounted their meeting fondly, and even opened up about the close friendship that Styles and Fleetwood have.

“Mick has kind of adopted him,” she told Event magazine (as obtained via Vulture). “There are just women in Mick’s family and Harry is that tall, lanky musical son he always wanted, so they keep in touch.”

During Styles’ tour for his debut album, Nicks made a surprise appearance during one of his stops in Los Angeles, also in May 2017. The former One Direction member introduced the icon by calling her his “queen of everything” before the two performed a medley of hits together, including her “Landslide” and “Leather and Lace” and Styles’ own “Two Ghosts.”

“I’m pretty sure that this was going to be up there with one of the best nights of my life,” he said as he introduced Nicks. “If there was any doubt, I’m pretty sure I’d like to confirm, in my entire life, I never thought I’d be able to say this. Please welcome to the stage, Stevie Nicks.”

More recently, in March, Styles introduced Nicks during her introduction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In his speech, the musician noted that Nicks is “everything you’ve ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend.”

He added, “She is more than a role model; she’s a beacon to all of us. Whenever you hear her voice, life gets a little bit better. When she sings, the world is hers, and it is yours.”

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/WireImage/Getty Images