Gigi Hadid Shares a Glimpse of Her Baby Bump on Instagram Live

Gigi Hadid confirmed in April that she is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, but the model has stayed relatively quiet about her pregnancy since. During an Instagram Live this week, she explained why, telling fans that she doesn't feel right sharing her pregnancy since so much is happening.

"I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but I'm pregnant through a pandemic," Hadid pointed out. "Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world." "I've felt that it's not really something I need to share apart from with my family and friends," she continued. "Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus. That was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

Gigi Hadid explains she’s keeping her pregnancy private for now and shares a little look at her bump: “There’s my belly, y’all. Like it’s there.” pic.twitter.com/kV6dmiJYcb — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) July 15, 2020

"I've been trying to document it well," she continued. "And I will be sharing stuff like that in the future. I just am not rushed to do it. I feel like right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot." The model added, "I just don't want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and worry about having to look cute or post something." After sharing her message, Hadid took a moment to show off her baby bump, turning to the side before resting her hand on her stomach.

Hadid previously discussed her bump after British Vogue wrote that the model was disguising her stomach, stating that she was in no way hiding her pregnancy. "Disguise ....? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything," she tweeted earlier this month. "Will be proud and happy to share 'insight' when I feel like it, thanks." "For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones," she added.

After speculation that she was pregnant, Hadid confirmed that she is expecting during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "We're very excited, happy, and grateful for everyone's well-wishes," she said at the time. "During this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day."