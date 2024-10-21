Liam Payne Honored at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Three days after his tragic death at the age of 31, Liam Payne was honored at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Taking place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 19, the annual event’s “In Memoriam” segment included the former One Direction star alongside other musical legends who have passed this year.

The tribute segment was backed by the Eagles song “New Kid In Town.” During one moment in the tribute, a photo of Payne, taken during One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” music video shoot, was shown on screen, eliciting cheers from the audience, according to a video shared to TikTok.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Payne died on Wednesday, Oct. 16 after he fell to his death from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A preliminary autopsy revealed that the singer “died from “polytrauma” and “internal and external hemorrhages.” According to the Los Angeles Times, Argentine authorities found evidence of drugs, alcohol, and “destroyed objects and furniture” in Payne’s room, suggesting he “may have fallen in a state of semi- or total unconsciousness.” An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is ongoing.

Payne rose to fame as one-fifth of the boy band One Direction. The group formed on The X Factor in 2010 and went on to enjoy global fame. After the group split in 2016, Payne embarked on a solo career. All four of his former bandmates – Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik – have paid emotional tribute to Payne on social media following his passing, with the group also releasing a joint statement saying they are “completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.” They added that “the memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

Simon Cowell, One Direction’s former manager, also paid tribute to the star, writing on Instagram, “You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens. Liam, I am truly devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you.”

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear Grey, whom he shared with his ex, Cheryl.