Zayn Malik's 'F— the Grammys' Tweet Sparks a Firestorm on Social Media
Zayn Malik shook up the internet and possibly the Recording Academy when he went on the offensive, attacking the Grammys ahead of its 2021 ceremony on Sunday. “F–– the grammys and everyone associated," he tweeted on Tuesday. "Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary," he added. The "Pillow Talk" singer went without any nominations for his recent release Nobody is Listening. On the other hand, his former One Direction band member Harry Styles raked in three this year. He's nominated for Best Music Video for "Adore You" and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar." His album Fine Line is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.
Of course, he's not the first jilted artist to call out the Recording Academy for its potential bias. The Weeknd recently stirred up controversy when he called out the Grammys for being "corrupt" and claiming the institution owed him, his fans, and the music industry some transparency after his album After Hours was snubbed. Though, he was asked to perform at the ceremony and turned down the opportunity in favor of the Super Bowl Halftime show instead.
The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency...— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020
Fans reacted to Malik's original tweet by making the comparison between he and The Weeknd's public statements against the Academy.
the weeknd zayn malik
🤝
calling out the grammys— ruth loves you (@0TBXFEARLESSX) March 9, 2021
for being racists pic.twitter.com/A0zMbEfaU0
One user thought it would be best if Malik got his revenge by releasing a song at the same time as the Grammy's show.
mr zayn malik should drop a song at the same time the grammys start tbh. @zaynmalik— sabrina‧₊˚✧ (@actuallyot5) March 9, 2021
Another user pointed out they would've preferred a Selena Gomez or Zayn Malik nomination instead of Justin Bieber being nominated. Bieber's album Changes earned four nominations this year.
*Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik has good songs and deserved a Grammy nomination instead of Justin Bieber*

Grammys:
Grammys:
We Love You SelenaMarch 9, 2021
Zayn Deserves Better
For those doubting Malik's accusations, "remember every single major poc artist has been robbed by them at least once," this user said.
If you think zayn malik is wrong about the grammys remember every single major poc artist has been robbed by them at least once, abel, beyonce, bts, kendrick lamar, zayn himself, do i need to continue?— sci (@nfwmbxsci) March 9, 2021
The words "Zayn Deserves Better" began trending on Twitter shortly after the artist's brief statement.
Too bad the y don’t appreciate the talents of true artists like @zaynmalik and many others to name @RecordingAcad !! ZAYN DESERVES BETTER pic.twitter.com/DFxn7v9e8c— a l e e :) (@aleemalikc) March 9, 2021
This Twitter user took the moment to share a new meme from Meghan Markle's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The Grammys after zayn’s tweet pic.twitter.com/jwav3iDjh7— Cee🦋 (@CyaniZayni) March 9, 2021
Another large international artist that went without recognition: Davido. The Atlanta-born Afro-Beats artist spoke with the Grammys about his record-breaking album A Good Time, but still went without a nomination for this year's show. "Cancel the Grammys," this user tweeted in support of Malik and Davido.
They didn’t nominate Davido’s A Good Time album for the global category after spending 26 weeks on the billboard world chart,one of the highest for any African album ever ,Cancel the Grammys 😡— Dehkunle of Africa 💧🐐 (@Dehkunle) March 9, 2021