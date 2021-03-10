Zayn Malik's 'F— the Grammys' Tweet Sparks a Firestorm on Social Media

Zayn Malik shook up the internet and possibly the Recording Academy when he went on the offensive, attacking the Grammys ahead of its 2021 ceremony on Sunday. “F–– the grammys and everyone associated," he tweeted on Tuesday. "Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary," he added. The "Pillow Talk" singer went without any nominations for his recent release Nobody is Listening. On the other hand, his former One Direction band member Harry Styles raked in three this year. He's nominated for Best Music Video for "Adore You" and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar." His album Fine Line is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Of course, he's not the first jilted artist to call out the Recording Academy for its potential bias. The Weeknd recently stirred up controversy when he called out the Grammys for being "corrupt" and claiming the institution owed him, his fans, and the music industry some transparency after his album After Hours was snubbed. Though, he was asked to perform at the ceremony and turned down the opportunity in favor of the Super Bowl Halftime show instead.