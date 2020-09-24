Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Welcome First Child Together, a Baby Girl

By John Connor Coulston

Power couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially parents! The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, some time recently. Malik broke the news via Twitter on Wednesday night, posting an image holding the infant's hand. He shared a moving tribute, but he did not clarify her birth date or name.

In the photo's caption, Malik noted that the girl was healthy and described her as "beautiful." He expressed his love for her as "beyond understanding" and noted how "proud" his is to be her father.

Malik and Hadid (who has not yet commented on the arrival) first became a public item in November 2015. Their relationship was seemingly made official when they both starred in a steamy music video for Malik's song "Pillowtalk." The couple were on-and-off over the next couple of years but solidified their relationship once again in early 2020. In April 2020, Hadid confirmed she was pregnant with their first child while appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

News of the baby girl's arrival set off Twitter, with the couple's fans rejoicing. Scroll through to see some of the warm reactions Malik's announcement received.

