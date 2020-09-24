Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Welcome First Child Together, a Baby Girl
Power couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially parents! The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, some time recently. Malik broke the news via Twitter on Wednesday night, posting an image holding the infant's hand. He shared a moving tribute, but he did not clarify her birth date or name.
In the photo's caption, Malik noted that the girl was healthy and described her as "beautiful." He expressed his love for her as "beyond understanding" and noted how "proud" his is to be her father.
Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw— zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020
Malik and Hadid (who has not yet commented on the arrival) first became a public item in November 2015. Their relationship was seemingly made official when they both starred in a steamy music video for Malik's song "Pillowtalk." The couple were on-and-off over the next couple of years but solidified their relationship once again in early 2020. In April 2020, Hadid confirmed she was pregnant with their first child while appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
News of the baby girl's arrival set off Twitter, with the couple's fans rejoicing. Scroll through to see some of the warm reactions Malik's announcement received.
Sending so much love to you and Gigi and your baby❤️— Liam ➐ (@colesprouseshq) September 24, 2020
So happy for you Zayn, I’m sure your daughter will have a wonderful life because she has you and Gigi has her parents. All the love, H— NOT Harry Styles. (@harryyoufeast) September 24, 2020
@GiGiHadid @zaynmalik pic.twitter.com/tUbyz9PELc— SHE 🌻 (@ariastylinson_) September 24, 2020
Congratulations!! @zaynmalik and @GiGiHadid you guys are going to be amazing parents and your baby girl is so lucky!! I LOVE YOU https://t.co/8tScYEPlMa— rubymcdermott (@rubymcdermott18) September 24, 2020
Awww so happy for you guys😭 congrats @zaynmalik @GiGiHadid 😍 welcome our bby girl✨✨ can’t wait to see ur face ‼️ https://t.co/UWS6xmbLOu— Senjaa✨ (@itsme__Ay) September 24, 2020
Welcome little zigi ❤.— One Direction ❤ (@Zarry_isreal) September 24, 2020
Congratulations to both of you ❤.@zaynmalik @GiGiHadid
All the love to you and your little baby girl ❤. https://t.co/0L6aH7LVbX
Congratulations @zaynmalik and @GiGiHadid , you two are going to be amazing parents and I wish you and your daughter the best and all the love!! 💕💕 https://t.co/oStKcGyGCV— charlotte.anne (@onlythe_28) September 24, 2020