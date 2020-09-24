Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Welcome First Child Together, a Baby Girl

Power couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially parents! The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, some time recently. Malik broke the news via Twitter on Wednesday night, posting an image holding the infant's hand. He shared a moving tribute, but he did not clarify her birth date or name.

In the photo's caption, Malik noted that the girl was healthy and described her as "beautiful." He expressed his love for her as "beyond understanding" and noted how "proud" his is to be her father.

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

Malik and Hadid (who has not yet commented on the arrival) first became a public item in November 2015. Their relationship was seemingly made official when they both starred in a steamy music video for Malik's song "Pillowtalk." The couple were on-and-off over the next couple of years but solidified their relationship once again in early 2020. In April 2020, Hadid confirmed she was pregnant with their first child while appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

