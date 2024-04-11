Vanessa Hudgens Shares New 'Date Night' Baby Bump Photo

Vanessa Hudgens is enjoying her pregnancy. While posing in a mirror selfie in skin-clad brown off-the-shoulder dress, the actress was all duck lips enjoying her growing bump. The Bad Boys franchise star revealed her baby bump on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. "I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful. I went out on my bachelorette party in October and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, 'Oh my god, you're pregnant,'" the Disney alum said on the She Pivots podcast. "I'm sorry I don't wear Spanx every day and am a real woman and have a real body." She added: "Don't make assumptions in all aspects of life, but especially over other women's bodies."

Hudgens and Tucker got married in December 2023 after dating for three years. The couple tied the knot in Mexico in a beach-front ceremony.

Hudgenes will reprise her role as Det. Kelly in Bad Boys 4. She made her debut in the third film, Bad Boys for Life. The third film, Bad Boys for Life, was released before the COVID-19 pandemic made waves. By the end of its theatrical run, the film grossed $426 million at the worldwide box office. It also had a booming domestic four-day opening of $73M, becoming the second-best Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in history. All three previous films earned $840.7M at the global box office.