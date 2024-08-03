Zac Efron Hospitalized

'The Iron Claw' star was forced to rush to the hospital after this scary moment.

Zac Efron was rushed to the hospital in Spain after a scary incident in the swimming pool. According to TMZ, the alleged incident stemmed from the discovery of the High School Musical alum in the swimming pool by two workers, who sprang into action and pulled him out.

According to reps for Efron, the star was taken to the hospital as a precaution and they described the emergency as a "minor swimming incident." He was rushed for care on Friday night, and released on Saturday morning. His recovery is reportedly going just fine.

(Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Efron has been enjoying some personal time in Europe recently, popping up in Ibiza, St. Tropez, Mykonos and Paris this summer. His summer vacation follows his acclaimed role as Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw, and his role in Ricky Stanicky alongside John Cena. TMZ adds that Efron will appear next in a Three Men and a Baby reboot that is currently in pre-production.

We'll update with more information as it is released, but Efron's representatives haven't responded to requests for an update on the actor.