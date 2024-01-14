Zac Efron Just Shared the Sweetest Photo With His Mom

'The Iron Claw' star shares a sweet moment with his mother that also captures how far he's come.

Zac Efron has never shied away from praising his parents and celebrating their support throughout his career. In honor of his mother's birthday, Efron posted a sweet message to his mother celebrating the day and her support.

"Happy birthday to my #1!" Efron wrote in the caption. "Your love and support made me who I am today- love you Mom."

The photo shared by Efron comes from his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Nov. 12, 2023, speaking a bit on how his parents supported him and made his career possible. He echoed these sentiments with PEOPLE.

"My mom and dad, they're the reason I'm here today. They believed in me when I don't know how they did," Efron told the outlet. "It must've been difficult to drive me back and forth to auditions when I was 15, three hours from the Arroyo Grande out here, just to have such a small shot.

"They believed in me, and they stuck with me, by my side, through all of it. And I think they sacrificed a lot to support me throughout the years," he added. "So to have them here and to both be here in person is ... it makes me emotional, man. It's very special. It means the world to me!"

Efron is making plenty of waves right now with his starring turn as Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw. The film is an emotional rollercoaster and a tale of tragedy, and Efron has had quite the emotional ride toward its release. This showed during his speech at the Walk of Fame when he honored late Friends star, Matthew Perry.

Zac Efron's new film 'The Iron Claw' has fans leaving movie theaters in tears: https://t.co/kgBlroDERW — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) January 7, 2024

"I really also want to mention someone that's not here today, and that's Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me when we worked on 17 Again," Efron said, noting that the ceremony made him think about his former co-star. "It was so much fun and really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways.

"It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career. And for that, thank you so much Matthew, thinking about you a lot today," Efron concluded. The Iron Claw is currently in theaters.