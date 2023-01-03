YouTuber Jenna Marbles' Husband Pepper Sprays Alleged Stalker at Family Home

Jenna Marbles and husband Julien Solomita's newlywed bliss is getting off to a rocky start. The YouTube star and her husband were in for a scare on Monday when a female fan showed up uninvited to their San Fernando Valley home multiple times, resulting in Solomita being forced to pepper spray the unidentified woman.

Law enforcement sources confirmed the incident to TMZ. According to those sources, the woman, who has not been publicly identified, showed up to the couple's home looking for Solomita, a full-time content creator who produces gaming videos on Twitch as well as lifestyle content on YouTube. Exact details of the incident remain unclear, but the outlet's sources claimed that the woman showed up to the home on two separate occasions, and "things got heated." Marbles, real name Jenna Mourey, was upstairs at the time of the incident. Her husband, meanwhile, apparently encountered the woman on both occasions and pepper sprayed her twice.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department reportedly later found the suspect while making their way to Marbles and Solomita's home. Since she had been pepper sprayed, officers called an ambulance for the woman, whom neither Marbles nor her husband new. The woman was taken to a local hospital to get checked on and will be taken to jail and booked for felony stalking once she is discharged. Marbles and Solomita were not harmed in the incident and are said to be safe and okay.

The terrifying run-in occurred just weeks after the couple said "I do." After nearly a decade of dating, Marbles and Solomita confirmed in late December that they tied the knot. Solomita confirmed the news on Instagram, where he shared a gallery of images from their big day, which included adorable cameos from their internet-favorite dogs. He simply captioned the post, "married otters," with the comments section filling with congratulatory messages from influencers like Felix Kjellberg (aka Pewdiepie), who wrote, "Yay, congrats guys!" Their marriage came after Marbles and Solomita first began dating in 2013, with Solomita revealing during a Twitch stream last year that he asked Marbles to marry him.

Marbles, of course, is best known for her former YouTube content. The internet personality gained millions of fans in the 2010s for her comedic sketches, satirical how-to videos, and lifestyle videos, which included makeup tutorials and dog vlogs. She ultimately left the platform in 2020 due to backlash over her early videos containing blackface, racist jokes, and sexism.