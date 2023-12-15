YouTuber Shane Dawson Welcomes Twins With Husband Ryland Adams

Shane Dawson got the sweetest early Christmas surprise! The YouTuber is a proud dad after he and his husband Ryland Adams welcomed twin sons Jet Parker Adams Yaw and Max Chandler Adams Yaw via surrogate on Dec. 7. The couple shared the exciting news in a heartwarming post over the weekend, sharing that they are "so unbelievably grateful."

"There's no words to express how it feels to be the fathers of these two beautiful boys. The best day of our entire lives and nothing else will ever compare," Dawson and Adams captioned a gallery of images of the newborns in the hospital. The couple went on to share that fans "probably won't be showing much of them in the future but because many of you have been on the journey with us we felt it was right to show the destination." They added that they are "so unbelievably grateful. Thank you for the love and support during this entire process We can't wait for all the moments that are on the way. Cherishing every single one. – Shane and Ryland."

Little Jet and Max's arrival comes five months after the YouTubers first announced they were expecting twin boys via surrogate in a 17-minute vlog posted on Adams' YouTube channel. The video documented the couple's journey to discovering they were having twins, Dawson say at one moment, "this is the craziest experience of my whole life. This is a moment that we've been waiting for forever and I can't believe it's happening!" The couple revealed in the video that they discovered their surrogate was pregnant on April 22, explaining that they wanted to document their surrogacy journey "for our kids to look back at one day."

In the months since that announcement, Dawson and Adams, who tied the knot in January, continued to document their journey to parenthood, even uploading footage of their embryo transfer day. They also previously revealed that they plan to keep in contact with the surrogate who carried their babies.

Sunday's birth announcement was met with a round of congratulations for the new parents. Niki Demartino commented on the post, "Congrats to you both! So happy for you and your family," with Kendall Rae writing, "enjoy all the newborn cuddles!!!" CelinaSpookyBoo added, "they are perfect!"