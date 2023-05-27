YouTuber Who Cardi B Sued Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Tasha K, the popular YouTuber who a judge found libel of defamation, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in an effort to delay payments to rapper Cardi B. The "WAP" rapper sued the content creator after she posted a video reporting that Cardi had sexually transmitted infections, which were unfounded and Cardi denied. Before taking the legal route, Tasha was given multiple chances to apologize and remove the video from her YouTube page, but she refused. During testimony, an emotional Cardi explained that she was embarassed and depressed over the salacious video and ashamed to kiss her child and be intimate with her husband, fellow rapper Offset. A court awarded Cardi a judgment of $4 million. After failing to make payments and trolling Cardi online, Cardi amped up garnishments and was reportedly able to collect Tasha's checks from Google and YouTube. Now, Tasha is reporting her assets and debts in the bankruptcy filing.

Per Radar Online, Tasha listed her assets in the $50k-$100k range. She reports that her liabilities total between $1 million to $10 million. Assets owned include a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado worth $46k, $2,750 worth of furniture, $500 worth of electronics, $2,500 worth of clothes including 2 Louis Vuitton purses, and a Coach purse. She recently moved from Georgia to Florida, but has a residence in Georgia. Tasha also listed jewelry worth $6k including her engagement and wedding ring. She claims she has a checking account at Chase with less than $100 in it at the moment.

Regarding her debts, she has $53k owed on her car, an unknown amount due in back taxes to the IRS, $6k to American Express, an undetermined amount of legal fees, $3k to Bank of America, $5k owed to Discover Bank, and the judgment owed to Cardi. She's a mother of two.

Between herself and her husband, Tasha says they earn a joint income of $30k monthly, with $22k in monthly expenses. This leaves her with $7k in surplus. Cardi has not publicly responded.

According to US Courts, Chapter 11 "provides for reorganization, usually involving a corporation or partnership. A chapter 11 debtor usually proposes a plan of reorganization to keep its business alive and pay creditors over time. People in business or individuals can also seek relief in chapter 11."