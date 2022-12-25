YouTube Star Marries Boyfriend of 9 Years

An Instagram post from former Youtuber Jenna Mourey's (known by her channel name Jenna Marbles) long-time partner, Julien Solomita, revealed that she tied the knot with Solomita after nine years together. The couple's photos were posted to Solomita's Instagram account on Thursday with the caption, "married otters <3." The pictures show them on their wedding day, with Mourey wearing a long white gown. Additionally, the pair's internet-favorite dogs made a cameo. With over 1.2 million likes, the announcement post received congratulatory comments from prominent influencers, including Felix Kjellberg (better known as "Pewdiepie"), Brittany Broski, and Connor Franta. A full-time content creator, Solomita creates gaming videos on Twitch and lifestyle content on YouTube. Despite becoming a YouTube success story in the 2010s, Mourey stopped using the platform in 2020 due to backlash over her early videos containing blackface, racist jokes, and sexism.

She gained millions of followers for her comedic sketches, satirical how-to videos, and lifestyle videos, which included makeup tutorials and dog vlogs. In recent years, she has also documented her relationship with Solomita through videos that show the couple preparing food and making crafts together. In a video, she apologized for her "shameful" actions and announced that she would no longer be posting on the platform. "I feel like we're at a time where we are purging ourselves of anything and everything toxic. I just want to make sure the things I'm putting in the world aren't hurting anyone, so I need to be done with this channel, for now, or forever," she said. Despite this controversy, it appeared she was still dating fellow vlogger Solomita. The two met back in 2013 when he was a junior in college. At one point, the pair had a podcast, a Twitch stream, as well as a radio show. They even bought a house in California together in 2018.

Solomita revealed last year that he proposed marriage to Marbles during a Twitch stream. Solomita, 28, shared that he popped the question to Mourey, 34, by telling viewers, "A little while ago—this is so weird—I asked Jenna to marry me, and she said yes. So, we are engaged." Next, he gave Twitch viewers a glimpse of his engagement band, followed by Mourey's diamond ring. Even Mourey's dog Marbles, who she has had for 10 years, said yes to the proposal after Solomita said he asked Marbles for permission. Solomita also explained that he had no particular reason for popping the question at that point and time, explaining, "I just woke up and wanted to be married to her." Despite not publicly commenting on her nuptials, Mourey's personal life seems to be going quite well while she remains off the grid.