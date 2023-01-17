Corey Struve, YouTube Mom, Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Cop

Corey Struve, a YouTube star with over 6 million subscribers, was arrested for public intoxication and attacking a police officer near Pebble Beach, California Sunday. A source close to Struve disputed the allegations, and TMZ published photos showing bruises allegedly from the arrest. Struve and her husband, Travis Talbott, run the popular YouTube channel Trav and Cor, which features videos of their children singing and being pranked. Their videos have racked up over 2.5 billion views combined.

Struve, 37, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, trespassing, resisting arrest, and battery on an officer, the Monterey County Sheriff's Department told TMZ. She was drinking at a bar near a golf course to celebrate her birthday. She allegedly got belligerent and security asked her to go back to her hotel room, police said. Officers were called when she allegedly refused to leave, and officers told her she would be arrested if she continued to do so. She allegedly kicked one of the arresting officers.

Trav and Cor YouTuber Corey Struve was arrested for public intoxication and attacking a cop. https://t.co/RsCDSGDpZN — TMZ (@TMZ) January 17, 2023

A source close to Struve told TMZ she was celebrating her birthday with her parents and was drinking. The source claimed Struve was not resisting arrest and was "slammed to the floor in handcuffs without her Miranda Rights being read to her." Struve's behavior was "out of character for her," the source said, but she denied attacking a police officer and hired a lawyer. Struve also provided photos to TMZ, appearing to show bruises on her shoulder, face, and arm.

"I am concerned about how much aggression was used against my client while she was handcuffed," Struve's attorney, Scott Erdbacher, told TMZ. "My concern at this point is about Corey's well being and her injuries are currently being cataloged by a medical specialist including head-to-toe bruising, numbness, and loss of mobility to her left arm."

Struve and Talbott have not publicly commented on her arrest. Struve made national headlines in 2017 when she and her twin sister Katie Struve Morgan gave birth to daughters 20 minutes apart. Their daughters were born in the same hospital in Salinas, California with their rooms next to each other. Since then, Struve and Talbott have become YouTube stars. They even became friends with Jake Paul, whom they met in November. The couple bills their son Tydus Talbott as "mini Jake Paul" on Instagram, where Tydus has over 1.1 million followers.