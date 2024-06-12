Comicstorian YouTuber Ben Potter's Cause of Death Revealed After 'Unfortunate Accident'

Ben Potter, the popular YouTube personality known as Comicstorian, was "killed in a single-vehicle car crash." Officials with the Colorado State Patrol confirmed Potter's cause of death to PEOPLE Tuesday, revealing that the popular YouTube star, 40, was traveling southbound on I-25 near Fort Collins, Colorado Saturday morning when the vehicle he was driving "traveled off the right shoulder" at approximately 9:19 a.m. local time.

"The Windsor resident was southbound on I-25 at milepost 267.5 when his silver Toyota 4Runner traveled off the right shoulder of the interstate. He continued to cross over the frontage road paralleling the interstate before rolling his vehicle multiple times," officials said in a release. According to officials, Potter, who was the only person in the vehicle, was wearing his seatbelt, "succumbed to injuries from the crash while at the scene." No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation. Officials added that there was "no indications drugs, alcohol or excessive speed were involved."

(Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Youtube Shorts)

Potter's cause of death was released just a day after the YouTube star's wife Nathalie confirmed in a heartbreaking message that her husband died "in an unfortunate accident." Nathalie did not reveal further details at the time, remembering him in the post as a husband, a son, a brother, a friend" who was "loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he'd reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it."

Potter was best known for his Comicstorian YouTube channel, which he started back in 2014. Over the years, the star released nearly 4,000 videos in which he created audio dramas that he created from comic books. He also discussed the Marvel and DC Universes. Nathalie noted that "his channel was one of his greatest accomplishments... Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube."

Potter uploaded his final video, "Why DC's Reboots Beat Marvel," on Friday, just one day before his passing. The video has since been viewed 360,000 times. His wife shared that she knows "he wouldn't want it to end like this... The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive. We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I'm not about to stop now."