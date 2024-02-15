YouTuber Found Dead at 23: Twomad's Death Investigated as Possible Overdose

Popular YouTuber Twomad has died at the age of 23. The social media star, born Muudea Sedik, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Tuesday, Feb. 13 following a welfare check by the Los Angeles Police Department, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Although his cause of death has been deferred, per online medical examiner records reviewed by E! News, his passing is reportedly being investigated as a possible overdose.

Concern over Twomad's wellbeing grew among his fanbase in recent weeks after the YouTuber began sharing a series of strange posts to X (formerly Twitter) of various firearms, including machine guns and handguns. A welfare check was requested after the star hadn't been heard from in several days and had also missed several appointments. When officers with the LAPD arrived at Twomad's home, they found him dead. It is unclear how long he had been deceased by the time his body was discovered. Law enforcement sources said no foul is suspected, adding that Twomad's passing is being investigated as a possible overdose after drug paraphernalia was reportedly found at the scene.

Twomad rose to viral fame after he began posting videos to YouTube in 2018, initially commentating on video game streams. In the years that followed, the YouTuber amassed millions of followers across his three YouTube channels, with his largest channel, twomad 360, garnering more than 2.2 million subscribers. Along with gaming content, the YouTuber also uploaded comedy sketches and was well-known for creating the "Goodnight Girl" meme in 2019. He also notably collaborated with OnlyFans model Belle Delphine, the pair starring in a racy photo shoot that showed them dressed up as beloved cartoon characters. He uploaded his final video, a sketch titled "How I Became CEO of Radioshack," five months ago. In addition to his YouTube following, he also had more than 420,000 Instagram followers and 560,000 followers on X. He also streamed on Twitch and Discord.

Amid news of his passing, the YouTube community has paid tribute to Twomad. Jabroney wrote, per The Sun, "I don't even know what to say right now. He was somebody whose videos inspired me a lot when I first started my channel."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call the National Drug Helpline at (844) 289-0879.