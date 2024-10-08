Car YouTuber NateNation Killed in Corvette Crash: Police Confirm Nate Marra Dead

Car enthusiast and content creator Nathan Narra, better known by his YouTube channel name NateNation, has died. Narra was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, Sept. 22. He was 23.

The incident took place at around 7 a.m. local time in the area of Dequindre south of Metro Parkway, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Eyewitnesses described discovering a Corvette Stingray upside-down leaning against a fence. No other vehicles were involved. Narra, who was not immediately identified as the victim in the crash, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Troy Police Department Sergeant Ben Hancock later confirmed to Road & Track that Narra was the driver of the vehicle.

Speaking to Fox 2, eyewitness Issac Jajawie said he saw the crashed car and damage while on his way to church and knew who the vehicle belonged to. He told the outlet, "I detail cars and I detail his car all the time. Once I saw the car, and me being the car fanatic that I am, something in my gut told me, that's him."

It remains unclear at this time what led to the crash. However, those who live in the area said speeding is a known issue along the stretch of road. It is not known how fast Narra was driving at the time of the crash.

Born on August 1, 2001 in Detroit, per The Sun, Narra was best known for his car-related content on YouTube. His NateNation YouTube channel, where he also posted pranks, vlogs, and challenges, boasts 271,000 subscribers. Narra would also occasionally release hip-hop music on his channel.

Over the years, Narra made headlines on numerous occasions. In 2016, he ran onto the field during a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins. In March 2020, he was arrested and charged with reckless driving and evading arrest following a high-speed chase that resulted in a crash south of Commerce, Texas.

Although his YouTube channel is still up, many of his other accounts, including his X, Instagram, and Snapchat accounts, have been taken down amid his passing.