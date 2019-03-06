YouTube Star Logan Paul Backtracks Apology for ‘Going Gay’ Comments

Logan Paul is backtracking his apology after he said that he was going to “attempt to go gay for just one month.”

The YouTuber, who has faced a number of controversies in the past, spoke with LGBTQ rights activist and Air Force veteran Josh Seefried on a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast, where he seemed to backtrack on the statement that he had used a “very poor choice of words” when he announced that March would be “Male-only March.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So if I want to hook up with dudes for a month in March, I can’t do that?” Paul asked Seefried, who claimed that Paul’s wording made his statement seem more of a joke and was potentially harmful to the LGBTQ community.

“It’s not even scary to me,” Paul said in response to SeeFreid stating that it can be “scary” for a person to be openly gay. “Because sexuality is so fluid nowadays, I don’t think twice about talking about being gay. I don’t give a s–. Being gay is cool to me, I think that it’s a very cool thing.”

“Does a poor choice of words, the way I misspoke, because of my ignorance on the subject…Does that warrant 140,000 people telling me to go kill myself?” Paul later asked.

Paul admitted at a later point in the podcast that he had considered sharing pictures on social media of himself kissing men to “prove my gayness,” but had ultimately decided against it, claiming that it would be “weird.”

“This is important for me, because I am a huge proponent of the LGBTQ community. Huge! And I always have been. I love it. I love the movement,” Paul said.

“I think that you’ve realized you had a mistake, and now it’s just up to you to continue that action,” Seefried told him.

“Well, now I know. It’s very easy, because at the end of the day, bro, it’s just ignorance. It’s not, again, there’s no malicious intent,” Paul replied.

Paul, who had faced backlash in the past after sharing a video of a person who had died by suicide in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, found himself at the center of controversy earlier this month when he announced that he and co-host Mike Majlak had made a number of resolutions, including “sober vegan January,” “fatal February,” and “Male-only March.”

His statement that he was “going to attempt to go gay” for a single month was met with criticism from the LGBTQ community, and Paul eventually apologized after GLAAD informed him that “that’s not how it works.”