YouTube Star Lilly Singh to Replace Carson Daly in New Late Night Show

YouTuber Lilly Singh has officially been tapped to take over Carson Daly‘s late-night hosting slot on NBC’s 1:35 a.m. talk show, with A Little Late with Lilly Singh to debut in September. Daly had announced last month that he was stepping down from his show, Last Call with Carson Daly.

Singh’s show will feature in-studio interviews, pre-taped comedy sketches and other “signature elements,” according to NBC.

“An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late night show? Now that is a dream come true,” Singh said in a statement, via Variety. “I’m thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild.”

Singh officially made the announcement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night.

“I want to give a shout-out to all the women who’ve came before me and are currently in this space because I couldn’t have done that without paving the path,” she said. “But I do think it’s a little awesome for an Indian-Canadian woman to [have this show.]”

She also told Fallon that the show will be “kind of like my YouTube channel, but just, you know, now I have more than three staff members, and my sound guy won’t also be an extra and won’t also write the script.”

The move will make Singh the only woman currently hosting a late-night talk show on a broadcast network. Other women currently in late night television include Samantha Bee, who hosts Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS and Busy Philipps, whose Busy Tonight debuted on E! last year.

“Lilly is truly a star and we’re thrilled to welcome her to our NBC family,” said Doug Vaughan, executive vice president, special programs and late night, NBC Entertainment. “She is a multi-talented performer who will surely have a great rapport with not only all her guests but also with our devoted late-night audience. We can’t wait to get started.”

Singh began posting videos on YouTube in 2010 and now boasts 14 million subscribers on the platform, where she goes by the name Superwoman and posts videos including character sketches, vlogs, musings on her Indian heritage and videos with celebrities like Selena Gomez and Dwayne Johnson. She has also authored a New York Times-bestselling book and has featured in films including Bad Moms and Ice Age: Collision Course. Last year, she announced that she would be taking a break from YouTube to focus on her mental health.

The 30-year-old will act as executive producer on her show and Polly Auritt, who heads Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions, will be as co-executive producer. The show will be produced by Universal TV with Unicorn Island.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin