YouTube Star Brittani Boren Leach Says Infant Son, Who Suffered ‘Irreparable’ Brain Damage, Will ‘Save Another Child’s Life’

One of the most well-known YouTube personalities, Brittani Boren Leach, shared devastating news prior to Christmas regarding her 3-month-old son, Crew. In her video, Leach reported that her child died after he was found not breathing on Christmas Day. He had suffered catastrophic brain damage.

She uploaded a post on her Instagram story over the weekend in which she wrote, “He’s going to save another child’s life. A hero in a tiny body.”

Following his passing, Leach’s husband, Jeff, shared on Facebook that they would be donating their child’s organs.

“We have made the difficult decision to donate Crew’s organs in the hopes that he can help another child and family in need,” his father wrote. “Crew fought bravely, so we could spend this time together. We’re so blessed to have been here with him.”

In the initial post sharing the news, Leach was at a loss for words trying to explain to her followers what exactly had happened, beginning her post by writing, “I don’t have any words right now.” She also asked for all of her fans’ prayers during the trying time.

“Not the kind that you say ‘I’m praying for you’ and don’t, but the kind where you fall on your knees and beg God for a miracle,” she wrote. “While at a relative’s house last night, Crew laid down for a nap and when I went to check on him, he was not breathing. We are living a nightmare, and I’m dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This can’t be real.”

Throughout the process, Leach was constantly sharing what was going on through her social media.

“We have some hard decisions to make over the next 12 hours, that no parent should ever have to make. We need prayer now, more than before, specifically prayers for peace and clarity on the decisions that have to be made, and for our hearts, the pain is unbearable,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday. “I keep thinking that I will wake up from this nightmare, but I don’t. The outpouring of love and support has been astounding and we cannot even comprehend the amount of love we have been shown.”

A GoFundMe for the family has since raised $71,000 of its $100,000 goal as of Saturday.