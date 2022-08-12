YouTube Makeup Influencer Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dead at 33

Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill's ex-husband Jon Hill has died. The YouTube star, who rose to fame for her makeup tutorials on the social media platform, shared with her 7.6 million Instagram followers Thursday that Jon passed away after a "sudden tragedy." He was 33.

Hill shared the devastating announcement in a message posted to her Instagram Story after Jon's family asked her "to post this next slide." In a subsequent message, the YouTube star shared, "it is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022." The post went on to read, "We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family requests privacy during this overtly difficult time. VR, Hill Family." Jon's cause of death was not provided.

Hill, 32, and Jon married in 2009. However, after nearly 10 years of marriage in 2018, the former couple announced they would be going their separate ways. Hill shared the news in a May 2018 Instagram post, explaining that while they were headed towards divorce, she and Jon would "always make good friends."

"After almost 9 years of marriage, Jon and I have decided to divorce. Although this has been one of the hardest decisions of our lives, I know it's what's best for both of us," she wrote. "I will always have love for him, and I am so grateful for all the good times we shared together. My heart is broken by this, but I still believe in love and believe everyone has a chance for a happy ending."

Although Hill and Jon did not immediately share a reason for their divorce, Jon later revealed in an interview with Billboard in 2019 that his struggle with drug addiction contributed to their split. He told the outlet that "during our third year of marriage, it got to a point where I was having seizures because I was on so much stuff." He added that it was a "shock" to him when Hill decided it best they split. In the interview, Jon said he was clean. In an Instagram Q&A in July, per the Independent, Hill said that her ex-husband had "not been doing well for a very long time. He hasn't had a phone in months and no one has contact with him."