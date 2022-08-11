Uma Pemmaraju, Original Fox News Anchor, Dead at 64

Journalist Uma Pemmaraju, one of the original Fox News Channel anchors, died on Monday. She was 64. No cause of death was immediately available.

Pemmaraju was a member of the first Fox News anchors when the channel launched in October 1996. She was a pioneer as one of the first Indian American anchors to reach the national media. She began her journalism career in San Antonio, where she was raised, and also worked in Dallas, Baltimore, and Boston before joining Fox News.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Uma Pemmaraju, who was one of FOX News Channel's founding anchors and was on the air the day we launched," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement Tuesday. "Uma was an incredibly talented journalist as well as a warm and lovely person, best known for her kindness to everyone she worked with. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her entire family."

Pemmaraju was born in Rajahmundry and grew up in San Antonio. She graduated from Trinity University and began her television career at KENS-TV and the San Antonio Express-News. She then worked at KTVT-TV in Dallas and won an Emmy at WMAR-TV in Baltimore. She then moved to Boston, where she worked for WLVI and WBZ-TV.

"Another sad passing for WBZ. Former Channel 4 anchor and reporter Uma Pemmaraju has passed away," WBZ anchor David Wade tweeted Monday. "After leaving WBZ, she went on to be a national news anchor. Her family tells me she was a 'noble soul and pioneer' as an Indian Asian American newswoman of prominence."

"So, so sorry to read this," Megyn Kelly tweeted. "Uma was a pro and always had a kind word for others – she was taken too soon. Sending love and prayers to her family." Janice Dean also mourned Pemmaraju, writing, "Loved Uma so much. She was kind and supportive, always smiling. God Bless her family."

When Pemmaraju joined Fox News, she anchored Fox News Now and Fox on Trends. She left the network full-time in 2003, but she often returned to anchor broadcasts and substitute host shows. On Sundays, she hosted Fox News Live and anchored The Fox Report. She also hosted several specials, including A Special for Young People.

Pemmaraju won several awards throughout her career. Boston Magazine named her Boston's Best Anchor in 1996 and 1997. In 2002, she received the Texas AP award for reporting. She was also a journalism professor at Emerson College and Harvard University.