David Muse, Firefall Musician, Dead at 73

Firefall musician David Muse has died. Muse passed away at his tome on Saturday, Aug. 6 following a battle with cancer, the band, which Muse first performed with throughout the late '70s and rejoined in 2011, announced Sunday. Muse was 73.

Firefall shared news of Muse's passing on Facebook, writing, "it is with a heavy heart that we must announce that our friend and loved one, David Muse, has lost his ongoing battle with cancer." According to the band, Muse died "peacefully" at his home with his wife Patty by his side. The band said that while they "are heartbroken, we take solace in the knowledge that he is no longer in pain. His love and wonderful memories will stay with us forever and he will never be forgotten."

Born in Rome, Georgia in 1949, Muse's music career spanned more than 50 years. During the early days of his career, the musician bounced from band to band, performing with J.R. & the Newtrons, The Sons of Man, Too Much Boogie, and Taxi before eventually joining Firefall in 1975 at the invitation of old friend Rick Roberts. Along with Roberts (guitar, lead vocals), the band also included Larry Burnett (guitar, vocals), Jock Bartley (guitar, vocals), Mark Andes (bass), and Michael Clarke (drums).

After signing with Atlantic Records, the band released their debut self-titled album in 1976. As Muse was not an original signatory to the deal with Atlantic Records, he was only credited as an additional musician, though upon the release of Luna Sea in 1977, Muse was credited as an original member. Muse, who contributed flute, sax and keyboard, continued to perform with Firefall throughout the '70s and early '80s, releasing numerous albums before the group disbanded in 1981. Various incarnations of the group with new members continued recording over the years. In 2011, Muse rejoined Firefall as a full-time band member alongside Andes. In 2014, the musician, who also recorded solo music and performed with the Marshall Tucker Band, was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2014 alongside the other members of Firefall.

After Muse was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, a GoFundMe page was created to help raise money to cover the cost of his treatment, the page noting that it was not his "first encounter with this awful disease but he had beaten it before and felt confident that he could do it again." In an Aug. 8 update shared to the page announcing Muse's death, it was announced that the funds raised would now "go towards any outstanding medical bills and final expenses." The page has raised more than $24,000. According to Firefall, Muse's family is planning to hold a celebration of life ceremony for the musician in the coming months that will be open to "anyone who would like to share in this event."