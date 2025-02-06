Young Super Bowl Reporter Dies Suddenly After Arrival: Adan Manzano Was 27

A young sports reporter died suddenly after arriving in New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl. According to Deadline, Adan Manzano was working with Telemundo 39 in Kansas City and was called a “rising star” by the network in a statement.

“We are saddened to share that Adan Manzano passed away yesterday in New Orleans, while on assignment to cover the Super Bowl for both Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports,” they wrote on social media. “We are cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this tragic event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As KGKC’s Sports Anchor & Reporter, Adan was a true professional and a rising star, who exemplified excellence in his work. We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community,” the statement ended.

Manzano is one of the many media personnel on hand to cover Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. He had been sharing some content from his trip on social media and posting reports from the city. No cause of death was revealed.

The young reporter’s death comes a little under a year after his wife Ashleigh Boyd was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Topeka. She had been driving along with the couple’s one-year-old daughter. The daughter survived.

According to Deadline, Manzano joined the network in April 2021 and previously worked for Reyes Media Group and Sky Sports Mexico. Rest in peace.