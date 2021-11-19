Young Dolph’s Partner Mia Jaye Thanks Fans for ‘Prayers’ After Rapper’s Death

The longtime partner of Young Dolph, the Memphis-based rapper shot and killed outside of a local cookie shop on Wednesday, is speaking out. Just a day after the fatal shooting tragically claimed Dolph’s life at the age of 36, Mia Jaye took to social media to thank fans of the “Rich Slave” rapper, whose name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., for their support amid the tragedy.

Jaye broke her silence on her partner’s death on her Instagram Story, where she shared a video of Dolph playing with their daughter, Ari, writing over the clip, “Question is… How am I ever going to tell my babies that daddy is never coming home?” The couple also share son Tre. In a second post to her Story, Jaye wrote, “God give me strength… Adolph I love you with all my heart and soul.” Jaye went on to share a third, lengthier text post in which she thanked fans for their prayers and support.

“Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, messages… I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears I catch a few,” she wrote. “Nonetheless, all the genuine positive, vibes, energy, and prayers are welcome… Because Lord knows I need them.”

Jaye’s message came shortly after Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis confirmed Dolph, 36, died in a fatal shooting in Memphis on Wednesday. According to Davis, the musician was buying cookies at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when he was shot and killed. Photos later shared by the police department on Twitter and taken from surveillance footage showed two suspects getting out of a white two-door Mercedes-Benz armed with firearms and approaching Dolph. According to police, the suspect shot Dolph several times before fleeing. Authorities said, “the suspects approached the victim while he was inside the business and shot the victim several times. The suspects then fled the scene.” No arrests have been made in connection to Dolph’s murder at this time.

A native of Chicago who grew up in Memphis, Dolph released his first studio album, King of Memphis, in 2016. He went on to release several more albums in the following years including his fifth album, 2020’s Rich Slave, which rose to No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. He is well known for songs such as “Get Paid,” “Blue Diamonds,” and “RNB” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Dolph is survived by Jaye and their two children.